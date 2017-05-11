BRIEF-GDS Holdings signs strategic partnership agreement with Tencent Cloud
May 10 Prairie Provident Resources Inc
* Announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Average q1 2017 production of 5,637 boe/d (55% liquids), a 71% increase over same period in 2016
* Says ppr continues to expect significant 2017 production per share growth (target of 55%)
* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $0.06
* Forecast 2017 adjusted funds from operations between $31 - $35 million
ZURICH, June 20 A drug developed by Novartis to treat vision loss in people over 65 does not need to be injected as frequently as a rival medicine from Regeneron to be effective, clinical trials showed on Tuesday.