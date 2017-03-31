UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Prairie Provident Resources Inc
* Prairie Provident announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial and operating results
* Achieved average Q4 2016 production of 4,845 BOE/D a 90 pct increase over same period of 2015
* Q4 adjusted funds from operations $0.07 per share
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $25 - $35 million
* Sees 2017 annual production (BOE/D) 6,100 - 6,600
* Sees 2017 exit production (BOE/D) 7,500 - 8,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.