July 25 (Reuters) - Gevo Inc

* Praj-Gevo joint development agreement to enter commercialization phase

* Gevo is expected to be primary off-taker, marketer and initial distributor for isobutanol produced from plants built by praj

* In next phase of commercialization, Praj is working to adapt Gevo's technology to Praj's 2nd generation bio-refineries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: