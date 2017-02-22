BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Prakash Constrowell Ltd
* Gets members' nod for increase in authorised share capital to 300 million rupees
* Gets members' nod for issue of upto 100 million equity shares through qualified institutional placements Source text: bit.ly/2lKKAmh Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago