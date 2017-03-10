US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 10 Prakash Industries Ltd:
* Executed fuel supply agreement with Coal India for coal linkages of 0.65 million tonnes p.a. for co's sponge iron operations for 5 years
* Says coal supplies under linkage began from current month
* Co is also lighting up its fifth sponge iron kiln in first week of April 2017
* Says modernisation of furnaces has been completed taking total capacity to 1.1 million tonnes
* Co is also recommissioning its medium and heavy structural mill at Raipur Source text: bit.ly/2m9Qk67 Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)