March 10 Prakash Industries Ltd:

* Executed fuel supply agreement with Coal India for coal linkages of 0.65 million tonnes p.a. for co's sponge iron operations for 5 years

* Says coal supplies under linkage began from current month

* Co is also lighting up its fifth sponge iron kiln in first week of April 2017

* Says modernisation of furnaces has been completed taking total capacity to 1.1 million tonnes

* Co is also recommissioning its medium and heavy structural mill at Raipur Source text: bit.ly/2m9Qk67 Further company coverage: