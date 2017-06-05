China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 5 Prakash Steelage Ltd:
* Received notice from Vijaya Bank with regards to securitisation and reconstruction of financial assets and enforcement of security interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
* State Pollution Control Board reinstated 'consent to operate' for co's Sukinda and Mahagiri mines with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: