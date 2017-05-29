BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
May 29 Prashant India Ltd
* Says prashant suresh parekh, chief financial officer of company resigned from post Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
SHANGHAI, June 23 China stocks rose on Friday to end the week higher, on signs tight liquidity is easing and with sentiment lifted by MSCI's decision to include mainland shares in a key index.