June 21 Prataap Snacks Ltd:

* Prataap Snacks Limited files for IPO

* Says IPO consists of fresh issue of shares worth up to INR 2.5 billion, offer for sale of up to 3 million equity shares

* Says has received an ‘in-principle’ approval from the BSE and NSE for the listing of the equity shares

* Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, JM Financial and Spark Capital Advisors are book running lead managers to IPO