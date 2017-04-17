BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Praxair Inc
* Praxair commissions air separation plant On Burns Harbor, Indiana, pipeline system
* It has started up a world-scale air separation unit (ASU) at its Burns Harbor, Indiana, site
* 2,400-ton-per-day ASU is part of Praxair's ongoing investment in company's northwest Indiana operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.