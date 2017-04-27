BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Praxair Inc:
* Praxair reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.38 to $1.43 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.55 to $5.80
* Q1 sales $2.728 billion
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $5.53 to $5.78
* Q1 earnings per share $1.37 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $1.35
* Praxair says volume growth was attained in north america, europe and asia, partially offset by south america due to challenging economic environment in Brazil
* Praxair sees improved base volume growth in-line with current macro-economic environment
* Praxair says new project opportunities, specifically in U.S. Gulf coast, continue to be a bright spot as bidding activity remains robust
* Praxair sees full-year capital expenditures of about $1.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.