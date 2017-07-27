FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Praxair reports Q2 earnings per share $1.41
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Praxair reports Q2 earnings per share $1.41

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc

* Praxair reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $1.40 to $1.46 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.63 to $5.75

* Q2 sales $2.834 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.79 billion

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $5.56 to $5.68

* Q2 earnings per share $1.46 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $1.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍full-year capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $1.4 billion​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Praxair inc - quarter-end backlog $1.4 billion; includes new project win in u.s. Gulf coast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

