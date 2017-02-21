Feb 21 Praxair Inc
* Praxair Inc - has signed a 15-year agreement to supply
Celanese Corporation with carbon monoxide, as well as oxygen and
nitrogen, in U.S. Gulf coast
* New facilities and pipeline assets will begin operations
in year 2020
* Praxair Inc - Praxair will build new air separation unit
on nitrogen, oxygen pipeline network that will provide
industrial gases required by Celanese
* Praxair Inc- new plants and pipeline expansions require a
combined investment of more than $300 million
