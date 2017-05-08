BRIEF- Orix JREIT to take out loans of 12.4 bln yen
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co Ltd, on June 23, with interest rate of 0.24 percent and maturity date on June 20, 2022
May 8 Precinct Properties New Zealand Ltd
* Precinct shareholders will receive a third-quarter dividend of 1.40 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 20 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said it had agreed to sell Etraveli Holding to CVC Capital Partners as part of a review of its online travel businesses.