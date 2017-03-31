UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31 Precise Biometrics
* Precise Biometrics enters into agreement with Zeitec for the licensing of Precise Biomatch mobile
* Says agreement includes a per unit license fee, and annual fee's for right to use precise biometrics algorithm solution and for support and maintenance.
* Says currently projecting that some initial revenue generated under agreement will be recognized starting from Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)