March 31 Precise Biometrics

* Precise Biometrics enters into agreement with Zeitec for the licensing of Precise Biomatch mobile

* Says agreement includes a per unit license fee, and annual fee's for right to use precise biometrics algorithm solution and for support and maintenance.

* Says currently projecting that some initial revenue generated under agreement will be recognized starting from Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)