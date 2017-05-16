May 16 Precise Biometrics

* Q1 net sales for period totaled SEK 19.2 (24.2) million

* Q1 operating profit/loss for period totaled SEK -2.7 (6.3) million

* CEO: "I am not satisfied with the company’s negative operating result. It is a consequence of the ongoing revenue transition that we are carrying out at the same time as we are investing in our business for growth and a future positive revenue development

* Says view of revenue development during year remains unchanged

* Sees net sales for the full year on par with net sales in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)