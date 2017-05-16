BRIEF-Wintoni Group appoints Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
* Announces appointment of Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
May 16 Precise Biometrics
* Q1 net sales for period totaled SEK 19.2 (24.2) million
* Q1 operating profit/loss for period totaled SEK -2.7 (6.3) million
* CEO: "I am not satisfied with the company’s negative operating result. It is a consequence of the ongoing revenue transition that we are carrying out at the same time as we are investing in our business for growth and a future positive revenue development
* Says view of revenue development during year remains unchanged
* Sees net sales for the full year on par with net sales in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, June 20 Singapore said on Tuesday it had detained an auxiliary police officer for attempting to undertake armed Islamist violence overseas, and it also banned nine publications by a preacher for containing extremist religious views.