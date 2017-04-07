BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Delta Electronics
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$383 million ($12.72 million)
April 7 Precision Drilling Corp:
* Precision Drilling Corporation announces retirement of board chair and appointment of incoming chair
* Precision Drilling - Robert Phillips, chairman of board of directors will not be standing for re-election and will retire from precision's board
* Steven Krablin, a current member of board will succeed Phillips as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$383 million ($12.72 million)
LONDON, May 26 Emerging stocks inched to two-year highs on Friday, taking their cue from a strong Wall Street close, while China's yuan shrugged off a ratings downgrade from Moody's for its biggest weekly gain since early-December.