May 15 Precision Drilling Corp

* Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update

* Precision Drilling Corp - expects current Canadian activity to be at trough levels for year due to Canadian market's annual spring break up

* Precision Drilling Corp - in U.S., Precision currently has 55 active rigs and quarter-to-date average active rig count in U.S. is 58 rigs

* Precision Drilling Corp - expects to have five additional rigs contracted and activated over next three weeks

* Precision Drilling Corp - internationally, activity continues to progress as expected with eight rigs active in quarter