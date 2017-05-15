May 15Precision System Science Co Ltd

* Says it signed a business and capital alliance with Hitachi High-Technologies Corp on May 15

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on sales of nucleic acid extraction system and reagent, sales of small size genetic testing system and reagent, as well as development and sales of medium-sized genetic testing system

* Says the company will issue 2.3 million shares through private placement to Hitachi High-Technologies, at the price of 371.7 yen per share, to raise up to 858.6 million yen, as development capital, with a payment date May 31

* Says Hitachi High-Technologies will hold 10 percent stake in the company from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/5E0YlN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)