BRIEF-Ultragenyx provides regulatory update on burosumab (KRN23)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
May 31 Precision System Science Co Ltd
* Says it completed issue of 2.3 million shares, and raised 858.6 million yen on May 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/BbaQ8z
* Barda gives notice of intent to exercise first contract option to further fund mediwound’s nexobrid® development