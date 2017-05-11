UPDATE 3-South Africa adds central bank row to economic and political troubles
* ANC's Mantashe criticises Public Protector's call (Adds ANC, former cbank governor, analysts comments)
May 11 Preecha Group Pcl
* Qtrly total comprehensive loss 8.6 million baht versus loss of 10.7 million baht
* Qtrly revenue from sales and services 11 million baht versus 10.8 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANC's Mantashe criticises Public Protector's call (Adds ANC, former cbank governor, analysts comments)
* Bought two non-performing loan portfolios for overall nominal value of about 338 million euros from Findomestic Banca and Banca Sella's Consel unit