BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc
* Preferred apartment communities, inc. Announces acquisition of a 296-unit multifamily community in tampa, Florida
* Preferred apartment communities inc says financed acquisition by assuming existing first mortgage loan from new york life insurance company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.