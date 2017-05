March 27 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc

* Announces acquisition of a 312-unit multifamily community in Birmingham, Alabama

* Financed acquisition using its newly closed revolving credit facility with Freddie Mac and Keybank

* For acquisition of retreat at Greystone, Pac borrowed $35.2 million on facility at a floating interest rate

* Facility provides for borrowings of up to $200 million, subject to increasing to $300 million in Keybank's sole discretion