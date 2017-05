April 3 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc

* Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. announces acquisition of a 247-unit multifamily community in Williamsburg, Virginia

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc says financed acquisition utilizing a portion of proceeds from a 1031 exchange transaction sale earlier in quarter

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc says also financed acquisition by a first mortgage loan from Berkadia Commercial Mortgage Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: