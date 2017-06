June 6 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. announces acquisition of a grocery-anchored shopping center through its wholly-owned subsidiary, new market properties, llc

* Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. announces acquisition of a grocery-anchored shopping center through its wholly-owned subsidiary, New Market Properties, Llc

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - financed acquisition utilizing a non-recourse first mortgage loan from Prudential Insurance Company Of America

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - acquired asset through its wholly-owned subsidiary New Market Properties, Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: