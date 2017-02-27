Feb 27 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc reports results for fourth quarter 2016

* Sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $1.40 to $1.48

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc qtrly FFO per share $ 0.24

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc qtrly core FFO per share $ 0.32

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - project total revenues to be in range of $285 million - $315 million for full year 2017

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S