BRIEF-Demetra Investment Public Q1 net results swing to profit of 2.7 million euros
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
Feb 27 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc reports results for fourth quarter 2016
* Sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $1.40 to $1.48
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $285 million to $315 million
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc qtrly FFO per share $ 0.24
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc qtrly core FFO per share $ 0.32
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - project total revenues to be in range of $285 million - $315 million for full year 2017
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE SAINT-ETIENNE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)