BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad AB sells 325 apartments in Uppsala city centre
* Says Magnolia Bostad sells 325 apartments in Uppsala city centre
June 26 Preferred Bank-
* Preferred Bank receives negotiating permit from state of california to raise new common stock
* Preferred Bank - received negotiating permit from department of business oversight to raise up to $50 million in new capital
* Preferred Bank - plans to raise capital through an at market transaction in installments
* Preferred Bank - permit will expire on december 20, 2017 and specifically allows preferred bank to offer to sell securities
* Preferred Bank - bank plans to raise capital through an at market transaction in installments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Magnolia Bostad sells 325 apartments in Uppsala city centre
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.55 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 3