April 19 Preferred Bank-

* Preferred Bank reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.71

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Preferred Bank - net interest income improved from $28.1 million in q4 of 2016 to $28.4 million in q1 of 2017

* Preferred Bank - during quarter, recorded reserve of $1.5 million for potential settlement of lawsuit which had net earnings effect of $0.05 per diluted share