BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19
* Preferred Bank reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Preferred Bank - net interest income improved from $28.1 million in q4 of 2016 to $28.4 million in q1 of 2017
Preferred Bank - during quarter, recorded reserve of $1.5 million for potential settlement of lawsuit which had net earnings effect of $0.05 per diluted share
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.