BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 25 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Preit reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.64 to $1.74
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.35
* Preit qtrly FFO per share $ 0.35
* Qtrly same store noi was flat compared to prior year
* Reaffirming its February 23, 2017 ffo guidance
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.