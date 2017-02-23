Feb 23 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
* Preit reports fourth quarter 2016 results; introduces 2017
guidance and multi-year outlook
* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $1.64 to $1.74
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.57
* Qtrly comparable store sales per square foot across
portfolio increased 7.4 pct
* Qtrly same store noi increased by $3.1 million to $72.2
million
* Introducing its earnings guidance for year of net loss
between $0.10 and $0.00 per diluted share
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures in range of $225 to $250
million
* Sees 2017 same store noi growth, excluding lease
terminations in range of 1.0 pct to 2.0 pct
* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 same store NOI - consolidated $221 million -
$224 million
