US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 5 Premier Explosives Ltd:
* Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corp sent letter stating it is willing to offer 202 acres of land at Routhsurmala village in Chittoor
* Land for establishing a unit to manufacture solid propellant
* Co accepted offer; will take steps to set up unit Source text: (bit.ly/2nCzix8) Further company coverage:
