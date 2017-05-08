BRIEF-India cenbank does not get any bid at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank does not get any bid at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sRq0UG)
May 8 Premier Explosives Ltd
* Says to consider proposal of fund raising through preferential issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India central bank does not get any bid at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sRq0UG)
* Says reaffirms capabilities to deliver defence projects on time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: