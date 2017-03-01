RPT-Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
March 1 Premier Financial Bancorp Inc
* Premier Financial Bancorp Inc announces 2016 annual financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.32
* Premier Financial Bancorp Inc says net interest income for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016 totaled $13.436 million, up 14.7%, from $11.710 million during Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage: