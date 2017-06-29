FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
BRIEF-Premier Foods says regularly reviews options, group strategy unchanged
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 29, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Premier Foods says regularly reviews options, group strategy unchanged

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc:

* Statement re: press report

* ‍Notes recent comments in press regarding a review of options for group

* ‍Regularly reviews options to deliver value for all its stakeholders​

* Reviews carried out in ordinary course of business as part of group's standard planning cycle, also on ad hoc bases, and may involve external advisors​

* ‍Has made no changes to its strategy since strategic update communicated in our preliminary results announcement on May 16

* ‍Will release its Q1 trading update for year ending March31, 2018 on July 20, as planned​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.