BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 23 Premier Gold Mines Ltd
* Premier Gold Mines reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results
* Qtrly consolidated production of 81,511 ounces of Gold and 98,401 ounces of Silver
* Qtrly earnings per share c$0.16
* Says company is currently targeting between an aggregate of 125,000 and 135,000 ounces of Gold production for 2017
* Says Mercedes mine is also expected to produce 325,000 to 350,000 ounces of Silver during 2017.
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing