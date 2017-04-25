BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Premier Oil Plc:
* Holders representing more than 75% by value of its $245m convertible bonds have now entered into lock up agreement
* This commits them to vote in favour of proposed refinancing on terms of that lock up agreement
* This is a sufficient majority to pass required resolution to implement amended terms of convertible bonds. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.