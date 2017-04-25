April 25 Premier Oil Plc:

* Holders representing more than 75% by value of its $245m convertible bonds have now entered into lock up agreement

* This commits them to vote in favour of proposed refinancing on terms of that lock up agreement

* This is a sufficient majority to pass required resolution to implement amended terms of convertible bonds.