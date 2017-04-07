BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 Premiere Entertainment Inc :
* Premiere entertainment inc - requests for an extension of the period to submit its annual report for the fiscal year ended december 31, 2016
* Premiere entertainment inc - will not be able to file annual report within its deadline of april 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company