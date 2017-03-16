March 16 Premium Brands Holdings Corp
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.67
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.71
* Premium Brands Holdings corporation announces record
fourth quarter 2016 results and 10.5 pct increase in its
dividend
* Q4 revenue C$532.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$509.2
million
* Premium brands holdings corp says 10.5 pct increase in
quarterly dividend rate to $0.42 per share or $1.68 per share on
an annual basis
* Premium brands holdings - in terms of timing, specialty
foods expects majority of its organic volume growth in 2017 to
be in latter half of year
