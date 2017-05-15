May 15 Premium Brands Holdings Corp

* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record first quarter 2017 results and declares second quarter 2017 dividend

* Q1 revenue c$478.2 million versus I/B/E/S view c$492.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.52

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Is maintaining its guidance for its 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin to be in 8.5% to 9.0% range