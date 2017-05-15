BRIEF-Berjaya Sports Toto says qtrly net profit 72.5 mln rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
May 15 PREMIUM FUND SA:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 219,267 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 88,519 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 5,196 ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday it was reviewing trade benefits to Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) after a complaint over a ban on imports of used clothing into the East African market.