2 days ago
BRIEF-Prescient FY HEPS 5.93 cents vs 6.79 cents
#Financials
July 3, 2017 / 5:23 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Prescient FY HEPS 5.93 cents vs 6.79 cents

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Prescient Ltd

* FY loss after tax from continuing operations after impairment of goodwill (r31.6 million) for period was r23.6 million (March 2016: profit of r19.7 million)

* FY headline earnings per share was 5.93 cents per share (March 2016: 6.79 cents per share)

* South African and Australian operations continue to perform well and will in all likelihood continue to do so

* Trading environment in Middle-East/Africa region has deteriorated vastly over last two reporting periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

