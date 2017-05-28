BRIEF-Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date on June 29
June 23 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
May 29 Prescient Therapeutics Ltd
* updates on its clinical trials with PTX-200 following a serious adverse event in a late-stage patient on its breast cancer trial.
* subsequent to preliminary safety and efficacy analyses, last patient enrolled in trial experienced a sae and passed away
* ptx has temporarily paused recruitment to each of its PTX-200 trials
* intends to re-commence enrollment following formal lifting of clinical holds by FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* REG-TIGENIX TO PRESENT AT THE 7TH TERMIS-EU CONFERENCE IN DAVOS, SWITZERLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)