BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Prevas AB:
* Says increased productivity with process solution from Prevas
* Prevas is delivering new process solution to Carlsberg's facility in Ramlösa
* Order is valued at about 14 million Swedish crowns ($1.6 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0362 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.