June 15 PRFOODS AS:

* SAYS MAIRI PAISTE IS ELECTED TO ACT AS CHAIRMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD

* SHAREHOLDER OF SAAREMERE KALA AS HAS RESOLVED TO RECALL INDREK KASELA FROM SUPERVISORY BOARD OF SAAREMERE KALA AS AND TO ELECT MAIRI PAISTE TO SUPERVISORY BOARD

* SAYS SUPERVISORY BOARD OF SAAREMERE KALA CONTINUES IN COMPOSITION OF THREE MEMBERS AND IN ADDITION TO MAIRI PAISTE, KULDAR LEIS AND LAURI KUSTAA ÄIMÄ ARE ALSO MEMBERS OF SUPERVISORY BOARD

* SAYS CHANGES IN SUPERVISORY BOARD AND MANAGEMENT BOARD WERE REGISTERED IN COMMERCIAL REGISTER AT 9TH OF JUNE IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)