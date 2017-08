Aug 1 (Reuters) - PRGX Global Inc

* PRGX global, inc. announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue rose 9.1 percent to $38.5 million

* PRGX global - ‍remain confident that we will meet 2017 guidance of year-over-year double digit revenue and adjusted ebitda growth on a constant dollar basis​