REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 28 PRGX Global Inc
* PRGX Global, Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $39.2 million versus $35 million
* PRGX Global Inc qtrly total diluted loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations