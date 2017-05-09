BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 9 Priceline Group Inc:
* Quarterly non-GAAP net income was $9.88 per diluted share
* Quarterly net income was $9.11 per diluted share
* Sees year over year growth in total gross travel bookings for Q2 2017 of 12 percent to 17 percent
* Quarterly total revenue $2.42 billion versus $2.15 billion
* Sees year over year growth in total gross travel bookings for Q2 2017 of 15 percent to 20 percent in constant currency
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP net income per diluted share $13.30 to $14.00
* Sees year over year growth - room nights booked 16% to 21% in Q2
* Sees Q2 GAAP net income per diluted share $12.55 to $13.25
* Q1 earnings per share view $8.89, revenue view $2.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $15.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2qZkr2M) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 20 The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S. warship in Japanese waters killing seven American sailors.