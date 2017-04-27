BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Pricer Ab
* Q1 order intake of SEK 189 million (304)
* Q1 operating profit of SEK 7.2 million (2.2)
* Says the comparative figure for order intake include a large order from the French grocery retail giant Carrefour that has not been compensated by any major new order in the first quarter of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.