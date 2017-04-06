April 6 PriceSmart Inc
* PriceSmart announces second quarter results of operations
and march sales
* Q2 earnings per share $0.90
* Q2 revenue $793.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $798.1
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* PriceSmart - For four weeks ended April 2, comparable net
warehouse club sales for 38 warehouse clubs open at least 13-1/2
full months increased 2.9%
* PriceSmart Inc - For month of March 2017, net warehouse
club sales increased 5.3% to $239.9 million, from $227.8 million
in march a year earlier
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: