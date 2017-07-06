FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2017 / 12:07 PM / in 19 hours

BRIEF-PriceSmart says June net warehouse club sales increase 4.1 pct to $230.1 mln

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Pricesmart Inc

* Pricesmart announces june sales; also announces property acquisition in dominican republic

* Pricesmart inc - for month of june 2017, net warehouse club sales increased 4.1% to $230.1 million, from $221.1 million in june a year earlier

* Pricesmart inc - for ten months ended june 30, 2017, net warehouse club sales increased 3.1% to $2,429.2 million, from $2,355.4 million for ten months ended june 30, 2016

* Pricesmart - for four weeks ended july 2, comparable warehouse sales for 38 warehouse clubs open at least 13 1/2 full months increased 1.5%, compared to same four-week period last year

* Pricesmart - for forty-three week period ended july 2, comparable warehouse sales increased 1.4%, compared to comparable forty-three week period year ago

* Pricesmart-Plans to construct warehouse club in land acquired in santo domingo, dominican republic, which it expects to open in spring of calendar year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

