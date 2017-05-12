BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises to consider issuance of NCDs worth 1.25 bln rupees
* To consider issue of NCDs for amount of 1.25 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sm2D4I) Further company coverage:
May 12 PRIM SA:
* Q1 REVENUE 30.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 26.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA 4.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Immune pharmaceuticals announces initiation of enrollment in clinical trial with ceplene®/ low-dose il-2 in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (cmml)